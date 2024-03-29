Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $369,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average of $73.31.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

