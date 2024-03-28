Hedera (HBAR) Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and approximately $63.54 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00076899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00024931 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00017385 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007501 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,700,898,671 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,700,898,670.926395 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11222181 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $100,397,434.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

