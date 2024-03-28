CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 1.2%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.52 and last traded at $69.31. 597,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,949,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Baker Chad R purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,365,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 231,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,742,000 after acquiring an additional 74,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

