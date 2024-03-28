Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Target by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,050. The company has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $177.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

