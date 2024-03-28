Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $395-415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $419.13 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.30-9.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.20.

NYSE OXM traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $112.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $113.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.06 and its 200 day moving average is $96.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

