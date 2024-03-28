Netrum Price Tops $24.06 on Major Exchanges (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.06 or 0.00034688 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Netrum has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Netrum has a total market cap of $51.49 million and $529.87 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin. Netrum’s official website is netrum.io.

Buying and Selling Netrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 24.06105499 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $529.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

