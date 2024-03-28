Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Down 3.7%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.58. Approximately 47,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 681,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

IMNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapies. Its portfolio includes immunotherapies, targeted effectors, radioligand therapies, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company also offers rapid screening of novel antibodies and targets through memory B cell hybridoma technology.

