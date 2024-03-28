Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 112.7% from the February 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $23.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 17,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,420. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $24.08.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.