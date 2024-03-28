Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 112.7% from the February 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $23.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 17,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,420. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $24.08.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
