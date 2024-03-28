NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 12-Month High at $8,137.15

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8,137.15 and last traded at $8,137.14, with a volume of 2529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7,980.74.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7,494.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6,709.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $133.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total value of $1,902,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,314,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $246,031,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $70,568,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at $62,370,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

