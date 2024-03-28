LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 465 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,852,868,000 after buying an additional 4,348,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after buying an additional 9,703,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,269,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,550,942,000 after buying an additional 1,275,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $33,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,655.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,378 shares of company stock worth $35,461,377. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,434,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,903,941. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

