Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.40 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$0.75. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

Argonaut Gold Price Performance

TSE:AR remained flat at C$0.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,890,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,409. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$430.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.48.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.