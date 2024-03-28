Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.40 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$0.75. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.
Argonaut Gold Price Performance
TSE:AR remained flat at C$0.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,890,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,409. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$430.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.48.
Argonaut Gold Company Profile
