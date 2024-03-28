Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target Cut to C$0.75

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.84.

Shares of CVE QUIS traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,709. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.59.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

