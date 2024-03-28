Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target Cut to C$0.75

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2024

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUISGet Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Up 17.9 %

Shares of CVE QUIS traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,709. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.59.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.