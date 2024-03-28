LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 4,390 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Hologic accounts for approximately 1.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69,494 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.56. 468,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,493. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.84.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

