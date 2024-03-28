Stratis (STRAX) Trading Down 90.5% Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 90.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $203.10 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.82 or 0.05034691 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00076855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00024956 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00017557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

