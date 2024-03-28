CPA Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV)

CPA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,593,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter.

American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.87. 2,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170. American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $64.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.71.

American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FLV was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is issued by American Century Investments.

