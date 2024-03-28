Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 783.3% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

NVDU stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.21. 137,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,998. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $74.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.76.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.2606 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares ( NASDAQ:NVDU Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 15.38% of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

