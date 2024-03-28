Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 783.3% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance
NVDU stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.21. 137,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,998. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $74.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.76.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.2606 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.