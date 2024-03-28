Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.75. The company had a trading volume of 460,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,956. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $93.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

