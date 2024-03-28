First National Corp MA ADV Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.8% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 83.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $444.85 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.