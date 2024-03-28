Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.36

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 10186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 387,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 87,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

