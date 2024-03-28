Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.36

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 10186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGF. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

