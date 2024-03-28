West Oak Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $68,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHY remained flat at $24.27 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,834. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

