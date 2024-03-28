West Oak Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.43. 17,291,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,744,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $187.85 billion, a PE ratio of 113.87, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.