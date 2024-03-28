Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Down 51.6% in March

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the February 29th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sika Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SXYAY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.70. 36,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,450. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65.

Sika Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1626 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing systems; admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems, including flexible sheets and liquid-applied membranes under the Sika Sarnafil brand, as well as vapor control layers, adhesives, insulation, fixation, roof drainages, leak monitoring and detection systems, and accessories.

