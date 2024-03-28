Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,730 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,696,169.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LPG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.69. 50,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,976. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 55.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.56%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

