Sebold Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,768 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,768 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $73,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

