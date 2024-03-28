Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Rating Reiterated by Lifesci Capital

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Lifesci Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Mineralys Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.24. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,074,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,511,366. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalys Pacific LLC purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,073,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $70,773,000. Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 267.8% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,023,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 62.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,188,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 457,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 40,342 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

See Also

