Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.110–0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.0 million-$132.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.8 million. Braze also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.120–0.080 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Get Braze alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRZE

Braze Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of BRZE opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.21. Braze has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,041.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,041.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $315,672.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,255.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,471 shares of company stock worth $4,196,153. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Braze by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,127,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,900,000 after buying an additional 352,090 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 384.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 64,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.