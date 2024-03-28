Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $804.5-805.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $802.08 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.380-0.390 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 118.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.
CXM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research lowered Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.59.
In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $124,983.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,614.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $124,983.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,614.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,123 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
