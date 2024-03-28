Noble Family Wealth LLC Acquires 433 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $116.88 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $116.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.23 and its 200 day moving average is $110.11.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

