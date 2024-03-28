Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) is Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Sebold Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,232,000 after acquiring an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $100.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.67. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $101.17.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

