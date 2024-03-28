CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of CDTI stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. CDTi Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

About CDTi Advanced Materials

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

