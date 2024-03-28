CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Performance
Shares of CDTI stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. CDTi Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.
About CDTi Advanced Materials
