Jacobs & Co. CA Has $7.92 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total value of $657,939.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,090.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $657,939.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB opened at $414.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.24 and its 200-day moving average is $328.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $419.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.00.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

