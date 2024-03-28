Sterling Investment Management LLC Has $957,000 Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 27.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Separately, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BTI

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.