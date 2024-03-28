Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.303 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Concentrix has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Concentrix to earn $12.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.
Concentrix Trading Up 4.8 %
NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.50. Concentrix has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $125.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Concentrix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Concentrix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,877,000 after purchasing an additional 50,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CNXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
