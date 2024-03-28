Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $27,392.33 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00111110 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00039093 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00017750 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002809 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

