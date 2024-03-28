Courier Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $99,451,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 279,272 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 266,952 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after acquiring an additional 152,014 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS stock opened at $102.37 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average of $94.75.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

