Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 223,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,325,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $253.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.72. The firm has a market cap of $144.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.60.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

