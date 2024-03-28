Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0199 on Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $871.27 million and $28.33 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,765.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.05 or 0.00805546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.88 or 0.00135489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00045652 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00061519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00194885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00131319 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,521,702,235 coins and its circulating supply is 43,838,341,593 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.