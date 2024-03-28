Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($13.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Heliogen had a negative net margin of 830.91% and a negative return on equity of 146.12%. The firm had revenue of ($1.16) million for the quarter.

Heliogen Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HLGN opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. Heliogen has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heliogen in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heliogen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heliogen by 67.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Heliogen during the first quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Heliogen by 1,178.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Heliogen during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heliogen during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heliogen Company Profile

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, operates in decarbonizing industry with concentrated sunlight. It is developing a solar solution utilizing computer vision software to align an array of mirrors, reflecting sunlight to a target on the top of a tower. Its artificial intelligence enabled modular system delivers renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel.

