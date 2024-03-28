Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 199,664 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,886,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,295,155.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

