Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.78.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth about $32,918,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,638,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after buying an additional 909,933 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after buying an additional 830,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 343.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 339,360 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

