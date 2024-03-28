StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 123.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRIN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

