StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.97.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 123.61%.
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
