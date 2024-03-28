NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

