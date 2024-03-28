Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Humacyte Stock Up 1.0 %

HUMA stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Humacyte by 24.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Humacyte by 92.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

