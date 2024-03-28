Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Green Plains from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

GPRE stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.01 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,778.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Green Plains by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,410,000 after buying an additional 82,288 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

