Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.300–0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.0 million-$285.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.0 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.100-0.380 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $292.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 49,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

