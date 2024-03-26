EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Reaches New 12-Month High at $350.43

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $350.43 and last traded at $349.80, with a volume of 11451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $347.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on EME shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,359,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,565,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,687,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,239,000 after buying an additional 241,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,813,000 after acquiring an additional 310,718 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

