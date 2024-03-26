PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.48

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.48 and last traded at $100.48, with a volume of 43257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.47.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.05.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 182,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.