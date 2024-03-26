Critical Comparison: Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF) and Crane (NYSE:CR)

Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF – Get Free Report) and Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Marel hf. and Crane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Marel hf. alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marel hf. N/A N/A N/A Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Crane shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marel hf. 0 0 0 0 N/A Crane 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Marel hf. and Crane, as reported by MarketBeat.

Crane has a consensus price target of $113.67, indicating a potential downside of 15.35%. Given Crane’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crane is more favorable than Marel hf..

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marel hf. and Crane’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marel hf. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crane $2.09 billion 3.67 $401.10 million $3.69 36.39

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than Marel hf..

Summary

Crane beats Marel hf. on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marel hf.

(Get Free Report)

Marel hf. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells solutions, software, and services to food processing industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Oceania. The company operates through four segments: Poultry Processing; Meat Processing; Fish Processing; and Plant, Pet, and Feed. The company's Poultry Processing segment offers automated in-line solutions, software, and services for all stages of processing broilers, turkeys, and ducks. Its Meat Processing segment supplies primary, secondary, and further processing equipment, systems, software, and services of pork, beef, veal, and sheep. The company's Fish Processing segment offers equipment, systems, software, and services for processing salmon and whitefish, both farmed and wild, on-board, and ashore. Its Plant, Pet, and Feed segment provides solutions and services to the pet food, plant-based protein, and aqua feed markets. The company also provides software assurance agreement, customer support, training, process consultancy, preventive maintenance, consumable packages, calibration, inspection, critical parts, and repair and exchange services, as well as upgrade kits. Marel hf. was founded in 1977 and is based in Garðabær, Iceland.

About Crane

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts for commercial aerospace, as well as the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for commercial aircraft and fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission-critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, such as lined pipe, fittings and hoses, air-operated diaphragm and peristaltic pumps, instrumentation and sampling systems, valve positioning and control systems, and valve diagnostic and calibration systems; commercial valves; and pumps and systems. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles, as well as in commercial and industrial building applications. This segment sells directly to RV, trailer, and truck manufacturers, as well as through distributors and retailers. The company provides its products and solutions to end markets, including commercial and military aerospace, defense, and space; chemical and pharmaceutical production; water and wastewater; non-residential and municipal construction; energy; and other general industrial and consumer-related applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Marel hf. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marel hf. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.