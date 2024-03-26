Brokerages Set Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) PT at $52.85

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.48 and a beta of 1.90. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $82,765,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $82,765,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,328,104 shares of company stock worth $285,346,932. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

